The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved a rule aimed at implementing a law banning foreign companies from U.S. exchanges if their auditors haven’t been inspected by American regulators.

The rule puts into effect a framework adopted in September by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the agency tasked with overseeing the U.S. audit sector. The accounting board plans to use the framework to decide whether it’s able to investigate auditing firms in jurisdictions such as China and Hong Kong. The SEC, which oversees the PCAOB, could then require disclosures from companies audited by those firms or take other actions, such as implementing a trading ban.

The rule carries out requirements of a law signed by former President Trump in December that would prohibit certain foreign businesses from trading on U.S. exchanges. The law applies to companies whose auditors haven’t been inspected by American authorities for three consecutive years.

“This is an important step to protect U.S. investors. I believe it is critical that the Commission and the PCAOB work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing U.S. capital markets play by the same rules," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a press release.

The Chinese government for years has resisted inspections of Chinese-company audits. The PCAOB, which inspects non-U.S. audit firms in around 40 other jurisdictions, can’t review audit documents in China without approval from Chinese authorities. Accounting scandals at Chinese companies including Luckin Coffee Inc. have drawn attention to the gap in audit inspections.

The SEC could prohibit about 270 Chinese companies from trading on U.S. exchanges by 2024 if the companies don’t allow inspections of their auditors, Mr. Gensler said in September in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

Some investor representatives praised the move by the SEC. “While potential company delistings could cause some investors to take losses, in the long run the rule is necessary. Investors and the capital markets would suffer more by letting one country ignore U.S. securities laws," said Amy Borrus, executive director of the Council of Institutional Investors, which represents pension funds and other large money managers.

The PCAOB has said it would make assessments of audit firms based on factors that include timely access to documents and personnel. The board could also determine whether to inspect audit firms at a jurisdiction-wide level.

