SEC clears a path to ban foreign companies from US exchanges

The rule puts into effect a framework adopted in September by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the agency tasked with overseeing the U.S. audit sector. The accounting board plans to use the framework to decide whether it’s able to investigate auditing firms in jurisdictions such as China and Hong Kong. The SEC, which oversees the PCAOB, could then require disclosures from companies audited by those firms or take other actions, such as implementing a trading ban.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}