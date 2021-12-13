SEC lures top enforcer who says tougher punishment is coming

Mr. Grewal was born in Jersey City and grew up in the state’s northern suburbs. Diplomacy was his first choice of career after graduating from Georgetown University, he said, but a federal hiring freeze in the mid-1990s blocked that path. He found his calling after Sept. 11, 2001, when hundreds of Sikh Americans were victims of racial profiling and violent attacks committed by people who said they were taking revenge over the terrorist attacks. (Practicing Sikh men wear a turban and a beard. Their faith, based on the worship of one God and a belief in social justice and equality, is the fifth-largest independent world religion.)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}