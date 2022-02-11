SEC proposes broad disclosure rules for private investment funds

The quarterly statements added under Wednesday’s proposed rules would require liquid funds to provide net total returns since inception, over certain time periods and each quarter during the current calendar year. In the case of illiquid funds, the statements would provide the gross and net internal rates of return, as well as gross and net multiple of invested capital for the illiquid fund to capture performance from the fund’s inception through the end of the quarter.

