OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SEC sues insurance executive, alleging ‘Massive’ fraud
Listen to this article

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued insurance magnate Greg Lindberg, alleging that he and a lieutenant defrauded insurers out of more than $75 million through a series of undisclosed related-party transactions and advisory fees paid to a Malta entity.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout