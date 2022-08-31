SEC sues insurance executive, alleging ‘Massive’ fraud4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 07:11 PM IST
Lawsuit is the first government accusation of fraud against Greg Lindberg
The Securities and Exchange Commission sued insurance magnate Greg Lindberg, alleging that he and a lieutenant defrauded insurers out of more than $75 million through a series of undisclosed related-party transactions and advisory fees paid to a Malta entity.