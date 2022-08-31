SEC sues insurance executive, alleging ‘Massive’ fraud

The SEC’s civil action is the first government allegation of fraud against Mr. Lindberg, a North Carolina entrepreneur who bought several insurers and proceeded to loan at least $2 billion of their assets to entities he controlled. Four North Carolina insurers have since been placed into rehabilitation, a type of receivership akin to reorganization under federal bankruptcy law, by that state’s regulators while another in Bermuda is in liquidation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}