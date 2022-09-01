Secondary buyers expect more wealthy investors to seek exits
Buyers of secondhand stakes bet high-net-worth investors will increasingly look to cash out
Buyers of secondhand stakes bet high-net-worth investors will increasingly look to cash out
Wealthy individuals, including so-called accredited investors, have poured billions of dollars into private-equity funds and other alternative investments in recent years. Now, more firms that trade in secondhand stakes of private assets are betting some of those investors will want out.
Wealthy individuals, including so-called accredited investors, have poured billions of dollars into private-equity funds and other alternative investments in recent years. Now, more firms that trade in secondhand stakes of private assets are betting some of those investors will want out.
A survey of around 30 secondary buyers conducted in early 2022 by WSJ Pro Private Equity found 80% of respondents expect to see increased deal volume from family offices and high-net-worth individuals in the next 12 months, up from 70% of buyers who responded to a similar survey in 2021 and 55% in 2020.
A survey of around 30 secondary buyers conducted in early 2022 by WSJ Pro Private Equity found 80% of respondents expect to see increased deal volume from family offices and high-net-worth individuals in the next 12 months, up from 70% of buyers who responded to a similar survey in 2021 and 55% in 2020.
Wealthy investors have flocked to private equity in recent years in pursuit of higher returns, often through vehicles called feeder funds that aggregate many investments into a single large commitment to one fund.
Over the past decade, a host of companies have also emerged, such as Moonfare GmbH, Beneficient Co. Group LP and Institutional Capital Network Inc., commonly known as iCapital, offering technology or investment structures to help high-net-worth investors access private-markets funds, often by working with advisers.
Even in good times, however, some investors want to cash out of investments before the end of a fund’s term. Terms typically range from 10 to 12 years. A survey of 600 mid- to high-net-worth investors last year by Beneficient and marketing consultant VSA Partners LLC found 82% of respondents tried to seek liquidity for their alternative assets at least once over the previous five years.
But the relatively small investments wealthy individuals typically make and the complexities associated with feeder funds they use can make cashing out early from holdings difficult and costly.
“There are a lot of [secondary] buyers that won’t even take a call for [deals of] less than $50 million," said Verdun Perry, senior managing director at Blackstone Inc. and global head of the firm’s Strategic Partners unit.
Over the past five years alone, Blackstone completed more than 50 such transactions, including some as small as $250,000, according to the New York firm. Prospective buyers of private-fund stakes from wealthy individuals often need to educate sellers about the structures and terms associated with such deals, Mr. Perry added.
“You have to understand that these people have made their livings as doctors, professors and entrepreneurs," Mr. Perry said. “So they may not be as familiar with [secondary transactions] as people who do it all the time."
The structures of feeder vehicles used to invest in private funds, often through banks and other financial institutions, can also make cashing out early more complex.
“[The feeder fund] may be a different entity with a different fee load or a different cash flow profile," said Tom Kerr, global head of secondaries at private-markets firm Hamilton Lane Inc. “And they are typically raised on a bank platform, so you’re not interacting directly with the investor, but with the institution that created that [feeder fund]."
Some secondary firms have built reputations by backing smaller deals. Since its inception in 2015 to late March, Greenwich, Conn.-based Kline Hill Partners, for example, has invested in 112 deals below $1 million each and 338 deals below $10 million each, according to founder and Managing Partner Mike Bego.
“A lot of wealth managers approach us specifically because we will spend time on the smaller stuff," Mr. Bego said. “They know we will take the time to understand the value of their assets, versus a bigger fund that will put in a lowball bid just to be safe."
Platforms like those run by Moonfare, Beneficient and Yieldstreet Inc., also have sought to bolster liquidity options for investors using their systems. Berlin-based Moonfare, which offers U.S. investors access to private-markets funds for as little as $125,000, works with global secondary firm Lexington Partners in New York to provide liquidity to investors on the Moonfare platform.
However, few of Moonfare’s roughly 40,000 platform members have opted to cash out during the five years the firm has been in operation, according to founder and Chief Executive Steffen Pauls. Moonfare manages assets of at least €2 billion.
“So far we have very few trades on the platform, because people are in long-term investment mode," Mr. Pauls said. “Private equity is one of the best asset classes on earth currently."
However, buyers say deal flow will inevitably increase as the investments made by wealthy investors in recent years mature.
“It’s a huge opportunity for sure, but we’re in the early innings," said Wilson Warren, president of Lexington Partners.