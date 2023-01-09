Secondary investors wait for the deal levee to break

Mr. Colas: I wouldn’t be surprised if we get close to $200 billion in total volume this year and of that I would expect close to three quarters to be LP portfolios. There is a need for liquidity, there is an overall allocation issue. While I think GP-led deals will stay a very meaningful part of the market and volumes will also increase, I don’t think the GP-led market really solves LPs’ need for liquidity. If you need to make space for $1 billion or $2 billion in your portfolio, opting to sell in GP-leds will take a long time to get you there versus being able to just move a portfolio in one shot.