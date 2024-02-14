SEC’s Gensler Warns Public Companies Against Overblown AI Claims
Publicly traded companies need to avoid “AI washing” when talking to investors about their use of the technology, according to the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded companies need to avoid “AI washing" when talking to investors about their use of the technology, according to the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started