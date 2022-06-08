OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SEC’s trading shake-up expected to face heavy opposition

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt fierce opposition from the brokerages and electronic market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders, analysts and traders say.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout