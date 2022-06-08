SEC’s trading shake-up expected to face heavy opposition4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 04:43 PM IST
Proposed changes to how individual investors’ stock orders are processed grew out of frenzied trading in meme stocks in 2021
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt fierce opposition from the brokerages and electronic market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders, analysts and traders say.