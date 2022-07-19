Section 11b of Sebi Act cannot be used to impose penalties, SAT rules2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:07 PM IST
In 2003-2005, Sebi had found irregularities in the issuance of shares through initial public offerings
In 2003-2005, Sebi had found irregularities in the issuance of shares through initial public offerings
MUMBAI : The authority of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to issue directions under Section 11b of the Sebi Act cannot be used to impose penalties on market intermediaries and participants, according to a recent ruling of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).