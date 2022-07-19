Section 11b of Sebi Act cannot be used to impose penalties, SAT rules

The ruling comes against the backdrop of the appellate tribunal quashing Sebi’s April 2020 order that imposed a penalty of ₹45 lakh and ₹30 lakh on market individuals under Section 15HB of the Sebi Act for their failure to comply with directions issued by the Sebi’s whole-time member. It was made in the wake of appellants Bhargav Panchal and Hina Panchal filing an appeal before it against Sebi’s order. Section 15HB of the Sebi Act, provides that any person who fails to comply with the Act shall be liable to a penalty that may extend to a crore of rupees.