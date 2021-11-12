Sectoral rotation playing out in Indian markets. How to benefit

US headline consumer price inflation jumped to 6.2%, the highest since 1990, spreading chills across the globe. As the inflation appears to be biased towards being non-transitory, the market is now recalibrating its expectations of the Fed’s response mechanism. An anticipated higher quantum of tapering by the Fed may lead to emerging markets including India receiving reduced foreign investments. FIIs have already been net sellers this week. Also, since October, investors seem to be tilting their focus towards non-equity asset classes. According to AMFI, equity oriented MFs saw declining net inflows whereas debt MFs witnessed net inflows as compared to an outflow in September, suggesting increasing allocation to non-equities.