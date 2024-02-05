From airlines to renewable energy, 5 sectors that may surprise positively in 2024
As investors kick-off 2024 amidst uncertain market outlook, tentative economic growth, and geopolitical turmoil, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley suggests some contrarian views to invest in.
The beginning of this year has been volatile. With the US Federal Reserve dashing hopes of a rate cut in March as well as high bond yields, global markets have been in a cautious mode.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started