Securitization volumes see sharp rise

“The securitization volumes witnessed in Q1 FY2023 were almost double the volumes seen in Q1FY2022. With the growth in credit demand, the disbursements picked up for NBFCs and HFCs in Q4 FY2022 and have remained buoyant in Q1 FY2023, resulting in higher funding requirements that have been partly met through the securitization of their retail loans. Securitization is a key tool for these companies and will help them diversify the means of funding and broaden their investor base," said Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and group head, structured finance ratings, ICRA.