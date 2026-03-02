SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: 10 key risks you should know about before investing in ₹1,087 crore issue

Upcoming IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics, an auto ancillary company, is set to open for bidding on Wednesday, March 04, and will remain available to investors until Friday, March 06.

It aims to raise ₹1,087.45 crore through this IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale of 0.80 crore shares, offering shares in the range of ₹1287-1352 per share.

The minimum lot size for retail investors has been set at one lot, consisting of 11 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,872. Investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, which requires capital of ₹1,93,336.

The allotment of the issue is likely to be finalised on March 06, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Monday, March 11.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units to leading original equipment manufacturers in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the United States, and Europe.

As the IPO is set to open, potential investors should also be aware of the key risks outlined by the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). In this article, we will break down some of these risks.

Key Risks High dependence on mobility segment: The company is significantly dependent on the mobility segment, which contributed 84.31%, 85.69%, 85.64%, and 80.37% of its revenue from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscal years 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Any downturn, cyclical fluctuation, or adverse development in this segment could materially impact the company's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Exposure to demand cycles in the Industrial (Genset) segment: The company's results are affected by demand for gensets in India and globally, i.e., the industrial segment, which contributed 15.69%, 14.31%, 14.36%, and 19.63% of its revenue from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscals 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Concentration in ISG ECU and ISG+EFI ECU products: The company is highly dependent on sales of its ISG ECU and integrated ECUs combining ISG and Electronic Fuel Injection Electronic Control products in the two and three-wheeler. These products contributed 65.04%, 64.34%, 59.03%, and 52.37% of its revenue from operations during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and Fiscal Years 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Significant customer concentration risk: The company has a high degree of revenue concentration with a small number of customers, particularly its key customer, TVS Motor Company, which contributed 76.61%, 80.46%, 83.46%, and 79.05% of its revenue from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscals 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Electrification risk: Significant changes in the Indian two and three-wheeler industry arising from electrification, including shifts in component value, powertrain architecture, and industry structure, could negatively impact the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and growth prospects.

Past delays in statutory dues: There have been minor delays in payment of tax deducted at source (TDS) / tax collected at source (TCS) (other than salary) during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscal years 2025 and 2024.

Any delay in payment of statutory dues by the company in the future may result in the imposition of penalties and could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows.

Risks arising from anchor customer-focused strategy: High customer concentration in the domestic market, resulting from the company's anchor customer-focused strategy, exposes it to specific risks that may adversely affect its business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Exposure to US market: The company generated 7.81%, 5.65%, 2.37%, and 4.05% of its revenue from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and fiscal years 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively, from sales made to the United States.

Manufacturing capacity utilization risk: Underutilization or misalignment of the company's manufacturing capacities with market demand and any inability to effectively utilize its expanded and proposed manufacturing capacities could adversely affect its business, growth prospects, financial performance, and cash flows.

Uncertainty in dividend payments: The company has not paid dividends in the past and may not be able to pay dividends in the future. Any future declaration of dividends will depend on its earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and applicable regulatory approvals.

