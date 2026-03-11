SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price extends gains after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price rallied after making a strong listing in the Indian stock market today. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing date was today, 11 March 2026, and the shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares were listed at ₹1,535 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 13.54% to the issue price of ₹1,352 per share. On BSE, SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price began trading at ₹1,510 apiece, up 11.69% than the IPO price.

Buying interest in SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares intensified after listing and the stock rallied over 6%. The stock hit a high of ₹1,613.50 apiece on the BSE and NSE, up as much as 19.35% from its issue price.

The rally in SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price came despite sharp selling pressure in the broader Indian stock market. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipped more than 1% each on Wednesday.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing was better than the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the share debut, SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO GMP today signalled listing at a modest premium of nearly 2%.

Should you buy, sell or hold SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares after listing? Sedemac Mechatronics operates in the auto electronics segment, designing and manufacturing Electronic Control Units (ECUs), motor controllers, and integrated starter-generator systems used in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and industrial applications, a space benefiting from increasing vehicle electrification and advanced electronic integration.

“Despite the strong listing gains, the muted retail interest suggests SEDEMAC Mechatronics shares may witness near-term volatility due to profit-booking. Overall, the outlook remains moderately positive but cautious; short-term traders can maintain a stop loss at ₹1,420, while long-term investors may hold with a stop loss at ₹1,320 while tracking business execution and growth in the auto electronics segment,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS noted that the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO listing broadly reflects the current sentiment in the primary market where investors have become far more valuation-sensitive.

“SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO saw moderate demand, indicating cautious participation rather than aggressive oversubscription typically seen in strong IPO cycles. Grey market trends ahead of listing had already hinted at a muted debut, suggesting that a large part of the growth narrative may have been priced in at the upper band of ₹1,352 per share. This explains why investors are focusing more on execution and earnings visibility rather than just the thematic appeal of the business,” said Dasani.

From a fundamentals perspective, he believes the long-term opportunity remains intact as vehicle electrification, emission norms, and increasing electronic content in automobiles drive demand for such components.

“However, investors are also mindful of risks such as customer concentration and elevated valuations relative to current earnings. In the near term, SEDEMAC Mechatronics stock price may trade in a narrow range as the market waits for earnings growth to justify the premium valuation embedded in the issue price,” said Dasani.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was open for subscription from March 4 to March 6, and the IPO price band was set at ₹1,287 to ₹1,352 per share. The company raised ₹1,087.45 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale of 80.43 lakh equity shares.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO was subscribed 2.68 times in total.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO registrar.

At 1:45 PM, SEDEMAC Mechatronics share price was trading at ₹1,551.20 apiece on the BSE, higher by 2.73% from its listing price, and up by 14.73% from its issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.