See Nifty at 25,000 level by 2024-end, says Rishi Kohli of InCred
Rishi Kohli, CIO - Hedge Fund Strategies at InCred Alternative Investments, expects the next 2 years to be bullish and advises investors to be long on equities. However, one should get cautious as we head into elections, he said.
