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Seemax Resources share price lists at ₹112.80 on BSE SME, a 20% discount to SME IPO price

Seemax Resources debuted on BSE SME at 112.80, 20% below its IPO price of 141. The IPO was subscribed 3.60 times, with significant interest from QIBs at 17.19 times. Seemax focuses on material handling solutions across diverse industries.

Pranati Deva
Published7 Jul 2026, 10:00 AM IST
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Seemax Resources IPO Listing
Seemax Resources IPO Listing
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Seemax Resources IPO Listing: Seemax Resources share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, July 7, as it got listed at 112.80 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 20% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of 141.

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The listing underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Seemax Resources IPO GMP stood at 0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of 141, same as offer price.

Seemax Resources IPO Subscription Status

The SME IPO was subscribed 3.60 times in 3 days of bidding.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 1.49 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 4.08 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 17.19 times subscription.

Seemax Resources IPO details

The IPO of Seemax Resources opened for subscription on June 30, 2026, and closed on July 2, 2026. Following the completion of the bidding process, the basis of allotment was finalised on July 3, 2026.

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The SME IPO, aggregating to 19.74 crore, comprised entirely a fresh issue of 14 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Seemax Resources offered its shares in a price band of 134-141 apiece. Investors were required to apply for a minimum lot of 1,000 shares, while retail investors had to bid for at least two lots, or 2,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of 2,82,000 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily to fund capital expenditure for the purchase of material handling equipment. A portion of the funds will also be used towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed from banks and financial institutions, meeting the company's long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

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Wealth Mine Networks Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Sunflower Broking Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the market maker.

About Seemax Resources

Incorporated in February 2015, Seemax Resources Limited provides material handling equipment solutions through the trading, rental, leasing, maintenance and servicing of forklifts, cranes, stackers, reach trucks, pallet trucks, container handling equipment and other industrial machinery.

The company serves customers across a wide range of industries, including automotive, steel, glass, cement, textiles, engineering, warehousing and logistics, retail and e-commerce, ports and shipping, construction and infrastructure, aviation and railways.

Seemax Resources offers end-to-end solutions for material movement and warehouse operations, enabling customers to improve operational efficiency, productivity and equipment utilisation.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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