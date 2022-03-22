Selan Exploration shares jump 23% in 2 days as Antelopus Energy buys stake

In its exchange communication, Selan Exploration informed about the development citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to entering into a Share Purchase Agreement on 17 March 2022, between the promoter and promoter group members of the Company ("Sellers") and Blackbuck Energy Investments Limited (the "Acquirer"), the Acquirer has agreed to acquire from the Sellers a minimum of 31,92,000 (Thirty One Lakh and Ninety Two Thousand Only) Equity Shares of the Target Company representing 21.00% of the Voting Share Capital (as defined in the PA) and up to a maximum of 38, 15,200 (Thirty Eight Lakhs and Fifteen Thousand Two, Hundred Only) Equity Shares representing 25.10% of the Voting Share Capital (as defined in the PA), at ₹200 (Two Hundred Only) per Equity Share, completion of which is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent."