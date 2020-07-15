A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) diktat to disclose the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on companies is turning out to be a hollow exercise.

A Mint analysis of disclosures made by Nifty50 companies in their March quarter earnings showed that they made selective disclosures based on parameters of their choosing, fulfilling a compliance requirement but failing to observe the intent of the regulation. Still, the disclosures give a glimpse of the difficulties companies are facing.

On 20 May, Sebi asked listed firms to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on their business performance and financial results, both qualitatively and quantitatively, to the extent possible and disseminate the same.

However, the disclosures have fallen short of achieving the purpose of the Sebi mandate, experts said. Lack of detailed information is keeping investors guessing on the true extent of the impact, future performance, and strategies adopted by these firms for addressing the crisis, the experts said.

According to the analysis, a total of 16 companies each have assessed the impact on manufacturing and supply chain, while only three disclosed the impact on their inventory. A mere 12 firms assessed the impact on cash flows, seven on debt levels, three on equity and five companies disclosed the impact on profitability. Six firms said the curbs impacted their manpower and nine disclosed cost-saving measures.

“Though the Sebi notification was detailed enough for the elements of material impact, many firms haven’t disclosed or paid the covid-19 disclosures the serious attention it deserves, as it not only impacts short-term businesses but also will have a longer-term business impact," said Shriram Subramanian, founder, InGovern Research Services Pvt. Ltd, a proxy advisory firm.

Even in cases where companies have disclosed details, these turned out to be mere statements rather than an actual impact on the financials of a company. For instance, on cost-conserving measures, Titan Co. Ltd simply said it would reduce wasteful expenditure; Vedanta Ltd said it is focussing on running operations at the lowest cost possible. Britannia, on the other hand, disclosed its cost-cutting measures will lead to a 40 basis points rise in operating profit.

HCL Technologies Ltd, while assessing the financial impact, said it has considered the internal and external information and has performed sensitivity analysis based on current estimates in assessing the recoverability of receivables, unbilled receivables, goodwill, intangible assets and other financial assets.

“However, the actual impact of covid on the group’s financial statements may differ from that estimated and the company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions," said HCL in the disclosure.

Tata Motors Ltd said its revenues have taken a hit but added that the impact assessment due to covid-19 is subject to significant uncertainties. “It would have been worthwhile to consider a level of disclosures, especially focusing on the impact on amounts recognized in the financial statements and considering the heightened uncertainty, there needed to be enhanced disclosures on areas involving significant judgements and estimates," said a senior auditor, seeking anonymity.

ITC Ltd said it does estimate an impact on property, plant, equipment, intangible assets, investments, inventories and trade receivables.

In many cases, firms stuck to a ready script, using the same phrases such as internal and external information.

Almost half the firms said they performed a sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current indicators of future economic conditions. They said the impact of covid may be different from that estimated and they are closely monitoring any material changes to future economic conditions.

Some firms also disclosed management salary cuts.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated