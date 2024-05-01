“Sell in May and go away” isn’t as useful as it once was
SummaryReturns still tend to be better for those who heed the Wall Street adage, but volatility has been greater outside of the summer months in recent years
One of the oldest adages on Wall Street—“sell in May and go away"—has held that it is in investors’ best interest to sell their stocks at the beginning of May and return to the market at the start of November.
