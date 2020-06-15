Led by decline in financial stocks and heavy losses in global shares, Indian markets ended lower on Monday. As infections are still rapidly rising in India while there seems to be a resurgence of covid-19 cases in China and the US, investors seem to run for less riskier assets while dumping equities.

The BSE Sensex ended at 33,228.80, down 552.09 points or 1.63%. The Nifty was still below 10000-mark to close at 9,813.70, down 159.20 points or 1.60%.

Markets in other parts of Asia Pacific region were under severe selling pressure. In Japan, Nikkei dropped 3.47%, while Korea, Hong Kong and China were down 1-4%. Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped over 2%.

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd news of the second wave of the virus in other countries and rising cases in India were weighing on investors’ sentiment. “Considering the recent run up in benchmark indices, some consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term as markets would await more data on how demand panning up post gradual re-opening of the economy. Going forward, due to lack of any major trigger except on-going earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets," he said.

India volatility index or VIX jumped 5.69% to close at 32.57 which suggest that fear, uncertainty and anxiety have increased among investors.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research,Kotak Securities feel that the markets were trading with cautious due to steep weakness in US stock futures. “In case, Nifty crosses 9970 then it would result in short covering. On the other hand, if the index breaks 9700 level then it would result in a quick decline. The resistance exists at 10070 and 10150, while supports are at 9700 and at 9550," he said.

Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to close below the 76 per dollar mark. It settled at 76.03 down 0.24% against the US dollar.

