Sell-off in global shares drag Indian markets

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd news of the second wave of the virus in other countries and rising cases in India were weighing on investors’ sentiment. “Considering the recent run up in benchmark indices, some consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term as markets would await more data on how demand panning up post gradual re-opening of the economy. Going forward, due to lack of any major trigger except on-going earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets," he said.