Indian stock markets may witness a sell-off in Tuesday’s trading session as global peers remain under pressure. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for Indian benchmark equity indices. Asian shares were down tracking Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the covid-19 pandemic derails the global economy.

Global equity markets slid and bond prices rose as traders dumped the expiring crude futures for May, leading the contract to plunge 306% to lows never before seen.

May futures settled at minus $37.63 a barrel. Over the course of the day prices declined $55.90 a barrel and sank as low as $40.32. The June contract for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, settled at a much higher $20.43 a barrel.

North Sea Brent, the international benchmark, was at $25.95, down 7.59% on the day. Brent crude, the international benchmark, also slumped, but that contract was nowhere near as weak because more storage is available worldwide.

Physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut as billions of people stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.15%, following broad declines in Asia and slight gains in Europe driven by the healthcare sector.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 592.05 points, or 2.44%,to 23,650.44. The S&P 500 lost 51.4 points, or 1.79%, to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.41 points, or 1.03%, to 8,560.73.

Even with Monday's decline, the S&P 500 has rallied 26.1% from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing by the Federal Reserve and a $2.3 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 750,000 infections and over 40,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

US President Donald Trump described the historic crude price drop as short-term and stemming from a "financial squeeze," adding the administration would consider stopping oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to lift the market.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday raised the amount that the Union government can borrow from it for the short term to Rs2 trillion for the first half of 2020-21. The so-called Ways and Means Advances (WMA) was fixed at Rs1.2 trillion on 31 March, against ₹75,000 crore in the April-September period of the previous fiscal.

Net profit of Infosys was at ₹4,335 crore in March quarter, down nearly 3% q-o-q from ₹4,466 crore in the previous quarter ended December. During the quarter, its revenue grew 0.8% sequentially to ₹23,267 crore from ₹23,092 crore in the previous quarter. Infosys has not given any revenue guidance for FY21.

Meanwhile, the dollar edged higher as tumbling crude prices pressured oil-linked currencies.

Bond markets suggested investors expect tough economic times ahead. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 0.6179%, from 0.656% late on Friday, compared with 1.91% at the start of the year.

Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank's massive bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to common debt issuance as a means of addressing the crisis.

(Reuters contributed to the story)