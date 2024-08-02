Tempted to book profits? Here are three types of stocks you should never sell.

While evaluating Dixon Technologies recently, I realised that even the slightest slowdown in growth could deliver a huge blow to the stock’s valuation.

A price-to-earnings ratio of 200 means that if you were to buy 100% of the company's shares, it would take 200 years for you to earn back your initial investment through its profits. Dixon is not the only Indian stock that’s soaked in excess liquidity in recent months.

Inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and domestic investors by way of systematic investment plans (SIPs), have been consistent. Unlike its global peers, India’s central bank is not to blame for the excesses.

In 2006, loose monetary and credit policies of the People’s Bank of China created a bubble in the Chinese stock market. At the time, Chinese regulators imposed policies that sought to reduce the risk of a stock market crash.

For example, the People's Bank of China raised the renminbi deposit reserve rate 10 times from the start of 2007. But this did not remove the excessive liquidity in the stock market.

A large amount of hot money continued to flow into the Shanghai Stock Exchange, driving stock prices up. At the end of 2007, global financial turbulence caused major stock markets to fall sharply. From November 2007 to January 2009, the Shanghai A-share index fell 69.2%.

By comparison, India's stock market today is largely dependent on domestic inflows. But will this liquidity be resilient in the wake of global financial tremors? That remains to be seen.

Taking some profits off the table to prepare for a market correction is never a bad idea. At Equitymaster, we always recommend that investors put some cash aside to buy more stocks when there’s a correction. And I have been recommending that subscribers sell part of their holdings in stocks that have met their target prices.

Holding on is easier said than done

But which stocks should you almost never sell? To answer this, I always go back to one of my favourite memos of Howard Marks, titled Selling Out.

"When you find an investment with the potential to compound over a long period, one of the hardest things is to be patient and maintain your position as long as doing so is warranted based on the prospective return and risk.



"Investors can easily be moved to sell by news, emotion, the fact that they've made a lot of money to date, or the excitement of a new, seemingly more promising idea.



"When you look at the chart for something that's gone up and to the right for 20 years, think about all the times a holder would have had to convince himself not to sell.



"Everyone wishes they'd bought Amazon at $5 on the first day of 1998, since it's now up 660x at $3,304.

"But who would have continued to hold when the stock hit $85 in 1999 – up 17x in less than two years?

"Who among those who held on would have been able to avoid panicking in 2001, as the price fell 93%, to $6?

"And who wouldn't have sold by late 2015 when it hit $600 - up 100x from the 2001 low? Yet anyone who sold at $600 captured only the first 18% of the overall rise from that low.

"This reminds me of the time I once visited Malibu with a friend and mentioned that the Rindge family is said to have bought the entire area - all 13,330 acres - in 1892 for $300,000, or $22.50 per acre. (It's clearly worth many billions today.) My friend said, ‘I’d like to have bought all of Malibu for $300,000.' My response was simple: 'You would have sold it when it got to $600,000'."

In short, a good deal of selling takes place because investors are afraid their gains will disappear.

Most people spend a lot of time and effort trying to avoid unpleasant feelings such as regret and embarrassment. What could spark such feelings more than watching a big gain evaporate?

Never sell if…

If you sell an appreciated asset, that puts the gain "in the books", and it can never be taken away. Some people are thus always looking to sell their winners -- they love realised gains. There are only three reasons why you shouldn't sell a stock even at market highs.

You want to own the business, not just the stock



If you own a stake in a private company with enormous potential for compounding wealth, a strong balance sheet and great management, you should never look to sell it out of fear of a near-term correction.



Great compounders are extremely hard to find, so it's usually a mistake to let them go. Also, it's much earlier to predict the long-term outcome for a company than short-term price movements, so it doesn't make sense to trade a high-conviction outcome for a low-conviction one.

No matter what the valuation is today, if you bought the stock at a deep discount and held it for years, you’ve already hedged your risks. Current valuations should not be the only reason to sell such a stock.

Businesses that are financially sound and regularly pay their healthy cash flows to shareholders by way of dividends and buybacks may be great investments to hold on to during corrections.



The dividend receipts from such stocks may, over time, more than justify the long holding tenure. Cases in point are stocks such as Asian Paints and HCL Tech.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

