Tempted to book profits? Here are three types of stocks you should never sell.

"When you find an investment with the potential to compound over a long period, one of the hardest things is to be patient and maintain your position as long as doing so is warranted based on the prospective return and risk."Investors can easily be moved to sell by news, emotion, the fact that they've made a lot of money to date, or the excitement of a new, seemingly more promising idea."When you look at the chart for something that's gone up and to the right for 20 years, think about all the times a holder would have had to convince himself not to sell."Everyone wishes they'd bought Amazon at $5 on the first day of 1998, since it's now up 660x at $3,304.