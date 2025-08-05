Divest proportionally: If all the aforementioned strategies fail, and a client insists on selling a portion of the portfolio, you should insist that it’s done proportionally based on their allocation. Therefore, if the client has 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds, the portfolio should maintain the same allocation after liquidating some funds. Timing the market is one of the worst financial mistakes investors can make, and an advisor should do everything in their power to dissuade a client from selling the biggest losers (i.e. stocks) in this market. Maintaining a well-diversified portfolio helps prevent the client from timing which investments or asset classes to sell. The client will be well positioned to participate in the inevitable market rebound, regardless of which area of the market is the first to rebound, given his or her broad exposure to various asset classes.