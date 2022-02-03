Sell-off drags markets as investors turn cautious post budget

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%. The move follows hot on the heels of a rate hike in December, marking the first back-to-back increases in Bank Rate since 2004 and reflecting urgency among MPC members to show they are on top of a growing cost-of-living crisis. In contrast with the approach taken by the European Central Bank, the BoE warned further "modest tightening" is in the pipeline, even though growth will be hurt by global energy and goods price inflation.