Sell-off in markets may persist as Q3 GDP indicates uneven recovery

Analysts feel that for the over 100% rally of Indian markets from the covid crash in March last year to stay intact, overall economic revival and sustaining corporate earnings is crucial. Shibani Kurian, Senior EVP & Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, “From an equity market perspective, revival of economic growth and the impact of the same in terms of improvement in the corporate earnings trajectory would be one of the key variables to watch out for. The continuation of strong corporate earnings would be the key from a market perspective for valuations to sustain. Some of the key risks for the markets includes the flow of global liquidity, any rise in covid-19 cases leading to localised lockdowns, disrupting economic activity and any disappointments in corporate earnings growth."