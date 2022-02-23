Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty today extended their losing streak to the sixth session. The Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232.06 while the Nifty settled 0.12% lower at 17,063.25. Both the indexes spent most of the day in positive territory, rising up to 0.8% each, but came under selling pressure in late trade.

The broader market indices - BSE midcap and smallcap - however ended with gains of 0.6% and 0.9% respectively. The global markets were mostly positive today as investors shook off jitters around a recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“Nifty could not hold on to early gains reflecting the sell-on-rise behavior adopted by traders and investors (especially foreigners). However advance decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1 taking relief from the positive global markets. Nifty could trade in the 17001-17228 band in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Analysts suggested traders lighten up positions and wait for clarity over the next directional move.

"Markets are gradually drifting lower amid excessive intraday volatility, mirroring the global markets. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front is further adding to the participants’ worries. In such a scenario, it’s prudent to restrict positions and wait for clarity over the next directional move," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The Sensex breadth was equally divided between gains and losses. NTPC, L&T, Nestle and ICICI Bank shares dropped the most on the index.

“The underlying short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is struggling to sustain the higher levels. There is a possibility of sideways range movement with weak bias for the next 1-2 sessions and eventually the Nifty could retest crucial lower support of 16800 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 17220 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. (With Agency Inputs)

