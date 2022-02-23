‘Sell-on-rise’ haunts Nifty as stock markets extend losses to the sixth day

“The underlying short term trend of Nifty remains choppy and the market is struggling to sustain the higher levels. There is a possibility of sideways range movement with weak bias for the next 1-2 sessions and eventually the Nifty could retest crucial lower support of 16800 levels in the near term. Immediate resistance is placed at 17220 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. (With Agency Inputs)