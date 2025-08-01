Sellowrap Industries shares list with 8% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME

Sellowrap Industries share price made a decent debut in the Indian stock market today. Sellowrap Industries shares were listed at ₹90 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 8.43% to the issue price of ₹83 per share.

Sellowrap Industries share listing was better than the Street estimates as seen from the trend in the grey market premium (GMP). Sellowrap Industries IPO GMP today ahead of listing was 6%.

Sellowrap Industries IPO was an SME IPO and the equity shares of the automotive components manufacturer are listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Sellowrap Industries IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) of Sellowrap Industries Ltd was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29. The IPO allotment was finalized on July 30, and Sellowrap Industries IPO listing date was today, August 1.

Sellowrap Industries IPO price band was set at ₹83 per share. The company raised ₹30.28 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 36.48 lakh equity shares.

Sellowrap Industries IPO subscribed 65.09 times in total. The public issue was booked 68.74 times in the retail investors category, 18.76 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 117.81 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Sellowrap Industries IPO registrar.