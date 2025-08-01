Sellowrap Industries shares list with 8% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME

Sellowrap Industries share listing was better than the Street estimates as seen from the trend in the grey market premium (GMP). Sellowrap Industries IPO GMP today ahead of listing was 6%.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Aug 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Sellowrap Industries IPO was an SME IPO and the equity shares of the automotive components manufacturer are listed on NSE Emerge.
Sellowrap Industries IPO was an SME IPO and the equity shares of the automotive components manufacturer are listed on NSE Emerge.

Sellowrap Industries share price made a decent debut in the Indian stock market today. Sellowrap Industries shares were listed at 90 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 8.43% to the issue price of 83 per share.

Sellowrap Industries share listing was better than the Street estimates as seen from the trend in the grey market premium (GMP). Sellowrap Industries IPO GMP today ahead of listing was 6%.

Sellowrap Industries IPO was an SME IPO and the equity shares of the automotive components manufacturer are listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Also Read | Bumper listing! Shree Refrigerations share price debuts at 36% premium

Sellowrap Industries IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sellowrap Industries Ltd was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29. The IPO allotment was finalized on July 30, and Sellowrap Industries IPO listing date was today, August 1.

Sellowrap Industries IPO price band was set at 83 per share. The company raised 30.28 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 36.48 lakh equity shares.

Sellowrap Industries IPO subscribed 65.09 times in total. The public issue was booked 68.74 times in the retail investors category, 18.76 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 117.81 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Gretex Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the Sellowrap Industries IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSellowrap Industries shares list with 8% premium at ₹90 apiece on NSE SME
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.