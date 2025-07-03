Made in India semiconductor chips are in focus. Watch out for these 5 stocks
Equitymaster 6 min read 03 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Summary
Semiconductor stocks in India are back in focus. Which ones should you have on your watchlist? Find out…
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is big news from the Indian semiconductor sector. Kaynes Semicon, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology, is setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story