Semiconductor, railway infra stock jumps following Dalal Street rally

Shares of MIC Electronics, a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of ₹758 crore, ended Wednesday's session 6% higher at ₹40.71 apiece amid strong buying across the broader market.

The small-cap stock has been gaining traction in recent sessions on the back of multiple order wins. The company, in early this month, received a Letter of Acceptance from the Sambalpur Division of the East Coast Railway Zone of Indian Railways for the provision of advanced coach information boards (CIBs) and train information boards (TIBs) across key railway stations, which is worth ₹2.12 crore.

The project will be implemented at stations including Bargarh Road (BGBR), Nawapara Road (NPD), Junagarh Road (JNRD), Ambodala (AMB), and Rengali (RGL) to enhance passenger information systems and improve the overall travel experience.

The scope of the project includes the installation and commissioning of digital display boards, deployment of central data control units, and integration of announcement systems, along with end-to-end execution covering supply, transportation, testing, and commissioning.

Earlier in February, the company secured multiple orders, including one from the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways worth ₹45 crore, and another from the Firozpur Division of Indian Railways worth ₹1.45 crore.

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MIC Electronics share price trend Although the stock has recovered smartly in April, it still trades at a significant discount to its recent high. It came under severe selling pressure since October 2025, having closed the following six months in the red, losing a cumulative 48%.

Nevertheless, the stock is still trading with a massive gain of 6,158% over the last five years. During this period, the shares have moved from ₹0.65 to the current level of ₹40.68. Impressively, the stock delivered multibagger returns in two of these years, with a 150.44% rally in 2024 and 148% in 2023.

The massive rise in the share price over a short period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had put ₹1 lakh into the stock five years ago and held on to it would have seen its value grow to nearly ₹62.58 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

MIC Electronics operates in the business of LED products, medical and other appliances, and automobiles. The LED display market in India is growing rapidly, supported by government initiatives such as Smart Cities and Digital India.

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