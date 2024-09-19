Semiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

Semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose 4.7%, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5% and Broadcom added 3.8%, sending the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index up 3.6%.

Wall Street rallied on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting another intraday record high after the Federal Reserve kicked off its easing cycle with half-a-percentage point reduction and forecast more cuts were on the horizon.

Rate-sensitive growth stocks that have led much of this year's rally rose. Microsoft added 2%, Tesla gained 4.2% and Apple advanced 2.6%.