Semiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

  • Semiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

Nikita Prasad
Published19 Sep 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Trade Now
Semiconductor stocks in US markets rallied after Fed kicked off the easing cycle with a 50 bps rate cut; Nvidia rose five per cent. (Image: Pixabay)
Semiconductor stocks in US markets rallied after Fed kicked off the easing cycle with a 50 bps rate cut; Nvidia rose five per cent. (Image: Pixabay)

Semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose 4.7%, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5% and Broadcom added 3.8%, sending the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index up 3.6%. 

Wall Street rallied on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting another intraday record high after the Federal Reserve kicked off its easing cycle with half-a-percentage point reduction and forecast more cuts were on the horizon.

Rate-sensitive growth stocks that have led much of this year's rally rose. Microsoft added 2%, Tesla gained 4.2% and Apple advanced 2.6%.

 

 

more to come

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSemiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

424.00
03:55 PM | 19 SEP 2024
10.15 (2.45%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

126.15
03:56 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-5.1 (-3.89%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.10
03:59 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.35 (-1.99%)

Indus Towers

389.65
03:53 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-37.9 (-8.86%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

K P R Mill

936.70
03:41 PM | 19 SEP 2024
77.75 (9.05%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,371.45
03:29 PM | 19 SEP 2024
79.5 (6.15%)

Asahi India Glass

708.85
03:47 PM | 19 SEP 2024
34 (5.04%)

PB Fintech

1,882.30
03:58 PM | 19 SEP 2024
76.75 (4.25%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue