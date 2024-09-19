Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Semiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

Semiconductor stocks rally after US Fed kicks off easing cycle; Nvidia soars 5%, S&P 500 hits record-high

Semiconductor stocks in US markets rallied after Fed kicked off the easing cycle with a 50 bps rate cut; Nvidia rose five per cent. (Image: Pixabay)

Semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia rose 4.7%, while Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.5% and Broadcom added 3.8%, sending the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index up 3.6%.

Wall Street rallied on Thursday with the S&P 500 hitting another intraday record high after the Federal Reserve kicked off its easing cycle with half-a-percentage point reduction and forecast more cuts were on the horizon.

Rate-sensitive growth stocks that have led much of this year's rally rose. Microsoft added 2%, Tesla gained 4.2% and Apple advanced 2.6%.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
