Senco Gold, Bhansali Engineering, ECOS (India) among six stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 20 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Senco Gold, BEPL (Bhansali Engineering Polymers), Colab Platforms, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality, Him Teknoforge and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals are six stocks that will trade ex-dividend today.

These companies, along with many others, have set August 20 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors should have purchased stocks in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details Senco Gold Ltd.—For the fiscal year 2024-25, a final dividend of 20% ( ₹1.00 per equity share) of the face value of equity shares worth ₹5 each was recommended by Senco Gold.

The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days after the AGM date.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.—For fiscal year 2025-26, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, or BEPL, recommends an interim dividend of ₹1 (100%) per equity share (face value of ₹1), subject to tax deduction at source.

The record date for the same is specified as August 20, 2025, and the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 29, 2025, as per Bhansali Engineering Polymers.

Colab Platforms Ltd — The Board of Directors of the company met on August 13, 2025 and recommended a second interim dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26 of ₹0.010.

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd — The company's board had recommended a dividend of ₹2.40.

Him Teknoforge Ltd — This company recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals — The company had recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share.