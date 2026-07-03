Senco Gold Q1 update: Revenue jumps 60% on festive demand; SSSG at 38%, 8 new showrooms opened

Senco Gold, one of the leading pan-India jewelry retailers, announced its business update for the June ending quarter today, reporting another quarter of robust growth across its business. It reported a 60% year-on-year rise in revenue, while it improved 53% sequentially.

Advertisement

The retail revenue grew 48% YoY and 51% QoQ. The company also recorded a robust same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 38%, supported by a favourable festive calendar that included Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Baisakh, Baishakhi, Bihu, and the onset of the summer wedding season.

According to the company, the business remained resilient despite the Adhik Maas period and the increase in customs duty on gold from 6% to 15%. The company said gold prices remained elevated year-on-year, while easing sequentially due to geopolitical developments.

It expects to benefit from the recent 9% customs duty increase on gold over Q1 and Q2. However, the company noted that the full benefit will be partially offset by its current 50% hedging level and heavy discounting during the quarter, which is expected to put pressure on Q1 margins.

Advertisement

Senco Gold's diamond jewellery business also posted strong growth, with value sales rising 40% year-on-year and diamond volumes increasing 15%, driven by volume expansion, an improved product mix, the introduction of lower-priced products below ₹50,000 in the Everlite segment, and new product launches.

During the quarter, Senco Gold also opened eight new showrooms—comprising three company-owned (COCO), four franchisee outlets, and one Sennes store—taking its total network to 208 showrooms after the closure of one store.

The company remains on track to open 12–15 more showrooms over the next three quarters, with a continued focus on expanding its franchise network.

Looking ahead, the company expects the September quarter to remain soft but expects to pick up in the following quarter driven by the monsoon and festivals like gold booking. "Our focus will remain on inventory optimisation, lightweight and 9K collections, and margin protection," the company said.

Advertisement

Stock recovers from prolonged slump The company's shares staged a strong rebound in April, rising 12.3%, with the momentum continuing in the following month as the stock gained another 11%.

The recovery came after the stock remained under prolonged selling pressure between September 2025 and March 2026, during which it had declined 24.6%. However, the recent rally has helped the stock recover all of those losses.

Despite the rebound, the stock is still down 58% from its record high of ₹772 apiece. It ended 2025 with a steep decline of 41%, while in the current calendar year, the stock is marginally higher by 2.55%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.