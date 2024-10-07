Senco Gold share price jumps 10% on stock split, fundraising plans

  • Senco Gold share price jumped 10% after the board announced a stock split and plans to raise up to 500 crore. The split will convert one 10 share into two 5 shares, marking the first split since the company went public in July 2023.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Oct 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Trade Now
Senco Gold share price surged 10% after announcing a split of its equity shares and a fundraising plan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore.
Senco Gold share price surged 10% after announcing a split of its equity shares and a fundraising plan of ₹500 crore. (Pixabay)

Senco Gold share price soared 10% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's session after the company's board announced its decision to split its equity shares on Friday. The board also approved raising funds of up to 500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible methods.

Senco intends to split one equity share, which is currently valued at 10, into two equity shares valued at 5 each. This will be Senco's first stock split since it went public in July 2023.

The company stated in an exchange filing that the record date for the aforementioned sub-division/split of equity shares would be determined after receiving shareholder approval and will be announced in due course.

Senco Gold share price

Senco Gold share price today opened at 1,432.55 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,544 per share, and an intraday low of 1432.20 apiece. 

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One stated that Senco Gold share price is in an uptrend continuously moving in a higher top and higher bottom; today it witnessed a gap up and is up around 5%. Maintain a positive bias with 1350 as support and stop loss on the upside; 1600 is the next resistance.

However, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa believes that the broader trend for the stock is positive, but the short term momentum readings have reached the overbought zone and hence, there could be some consolidation in the near term. The immediate support for the stock is placed around 1,250.

Based on trendlyne data, Senco Gold share price experienced a 129.9% increase, surpassing its sector's performance by 82.11% over the last year.

 

(more to come) ,  

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSenco Gold share price jumps 10% on stock split, fundraising plans

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

165.75
10:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-1 (-0.6%)

Bharti Airtel share price

1,652.90
10:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
12.15 (0.74%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.45
10:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-5.75 (-2.07%)

Tata Power share price

452.65
10:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-14.05 (-3.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,220.20
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
97.05 (1.36%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,453.55
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-40.7 (-1.16%)
More from 52 Week High

Vodafone Idea share price

9.14
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-0.66 (-6.73%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,590.60
09:48 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-174.65 (-6.32%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

752.95
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-41.3 (-5.2%)

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

468.80
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-24.3 (-4.93%)
More from Top Losers

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

8,008.55
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
576.05 (7.75%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,292.55
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
47.2 (3.79%)

NBCC India share price

116.90
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
4.2 (3.73%)

Nuvama Wealth Management share price

6,111.05
09:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
211.8 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,685.000.00
    Chennai
    77,691.000.00
    Delhi
    77,843.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,695.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.