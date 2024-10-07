Hello User
Senco Gold share price jumps 10% on stock split, fundraising plans

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Senco Gold share price jumped 10% after the board announced a stock split and plans to raise up to 500 crore. The split will convert one 10 share into two 5 shares, marking the first split since the company went public in July 2023.

Senco Gold share price surged 10% after announcing a split of its equity shares and a fundraising plan of 500 crore.

Senco Gold share price soared 10% to touch a 52-week high on Monday's session after the company's board announced its decision to split its equity shares on Friday. The board also approved raising funds of up to 500 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or other permissible methods.

Senco intends to split one equity share, which is currently valued at 10, into two equity shares valued at 5 each. This will be Senco's first stock split since it went public in July 2023.

The company stated in an exchange filing that the record date for the aforementioned sub-division/split of equity shares would be determined after receiving shareholder approval and will be announced in due course.

Senco Gold share price

Senco Gold share price today opened at 1,432.55 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,544 per share, and an intraday low of 1432.20 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One stated that Senco Gold share price is in an uptrend continuously moving in a higher top and higher bottom; today it witnessed a gap up and is up around 5%. Maintain a positive bias with 1350 as support and stop loss on the upside; 1600 is the next resistance.

However, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa believes that the broader trend for the stock is positive, but the short term momentum readings have reached the overbought zone and hence, there could be some consolidation in the near term. The immediate support for the stock is placed around 1,250.

Based on trendlyne data, Senco Gold share price experienced a 129.9% increase, surpassing its sector's performance by 82.11% over the last year.

(more to come) ,

