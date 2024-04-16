Senco Gold share price jumps 12% to record high as Emkay Global raises target; stock up 30% in one week
Senco Gold share price reacted positively to the strong Q4 update and the stock jumped 18.59% on Monday. In one week, Senco Gold shares have spiked over 30%.
Senco Gold share price extended rally and surged 12% in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a robust business update for the March quarter. Senco Gold shares rallied as much as 12.03% to a record high of ₹1,065.65 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started