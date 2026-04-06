Senco Gold share price jumps over 12% after strong Q4 business update. Should you buy?

Senco Gold share price surged more than 12% after the jewellery retail chain announced impressive results for the last quarter of the financial year, with revenue increasing by 46% year-on-year (YoY), fueled by strong demand during the wedding season despite the fluctuating gold market.

The company also gained from festive events and special days such as Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) reached 34%, reflecting robust performance at existing locations and ongoing consumer interest despite high gold prices.

Gold prices increased approximately 20% from the previous quarter to reach peak levels, then corrected by nearly 20% in mid-March, ultimately stabilizing with daily variations of 2–5%, as stated by the company in a regulatory filing. Year-on-year, the average gold prices saw a substantial rise, nearly doubling in comparison to the same timeframe last year.

Business continued to grow. The company opened seven additional showrooms during the quarter, bringing its total retail network to 201 locations. It also noted a change in its product mix, with a heightened emphasis on lightweight and everyday jewellery.

For the entire financial year FY26, Senco Gold experienced a 35% year-over-year increase in revenue, a rise compared to the 21% growth seen in FY25.

In January 2026, Senco's board sanctioned the purchase of a 68% share in August Jewellery Private Ltd (AJPL), the entity behind the trendy jewellery brand Melorra.

In the upcoming financial year, it is counting on Akshaya Tritiya and regional festivals to enhance demand in the first quarter and intends to open 20 to 25 stores in FY27, with a sustained emphasis on franchise-led growth.

Senco Gold & Diamonds anticipates that its revenue will exceed ₹8,000 crore for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, marking an approximate 30% increase compared to the previous year, according to remarks made by its Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen, as reported by PTI.

Sen indicated that net profit is projected to nearly double for the year 2025-26, as reported by PTI. The firm recorded a net profit of ₹165.37 crore and revenue of ₹6,258 crore during the fiscal year 2024-25.

The organization has demonstrated robust growth this fiscal year, surpassing ₹8,000 crore in revenue, which is about a 30 percent increase from the prior year. Sen informed PTI that the profit after tax is expected to nearly double.

Antique Stock Broking continues to advise a BUY rating with a new target price of ₹528 (down from ₹651), calculated using a 20x price-to-earnings ratio based on FY28 projections.

“We build revenue/ EBITDA/ earnings CAGR of 22%/ 27%/ 39% during FY25-28E led by a) Its strong positioning in East India, backed by its deep understanding of local consumer preferences, b) Strategic focus on lightweight jewelry, enabling a broader customer reach across different age groups, and c) The benefits of transition it enjoys from unorganized to organized jewelry retail,” said the brokerage.

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Senco Gold share price today Senco Gold share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹298 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹325.20 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Senco Gold has triggered a strong momentum breakout following robust business updates, opening with a decisive gap above its 10 and 20-day EMAs — signaling a clear shift in short-term trend. More importantly, the stock has reclaimed and breached the 50-day EMA at ₹305 with a massive 715% surge in volumes, indicating institutional participation and strong demand conviction.

“Price structure now reflects a transition from base formation to expansion phase. As long as ₹305 holds, the risk–reward remains favourable for an upside move towards ₹340, with a potential extension to ₹360. Any failure to sustain above ₹305 would weaken the breakout structure and act as an invalidation trigger,” said Jain.