Senco Gold share price jumps over 7% as Emkay Global raises target price after Q3 results; Should you buy?
Senco Gold reported a consolidated net profit of ₹109.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, a rise of 5.8% from ₹103.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Senco Gold share price jumped over 7% after the jewellery retailer reported its December quarter earnings. Senco Gold shares rallied as much as 7.32% to ₹818.05 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started