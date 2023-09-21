Senco Gold share price jumps over 8%; Emkay Global sees 24% more upside2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Senco Gold boasts of being one of the top-2 as regards revenue share in the ₹800 billion eastern market, abetted by strongest brand accessibility versus peers, in terms of product, price and penetration.
Senco Gold share price jumped as much as 8.44% to a high of ₹509.25 apiece on the BSE Thursday. Since listing in July, Seco Gold shares have rallied more than 18%.
