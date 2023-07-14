comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Senco Gold share price opens at 35.6% premium. Details here
Back

Senco Gold IPO: Shares of Senco Gold Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, the stock was listed at 430 per share, 35.6 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the stock was listed at 431 per share.

The company has fixed the price band for the issue at 301 to 317 per share.

“Senco Gold IPO made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at 430 per share, a premium of 36% over the upper end of the price band of 317. The strong listing was in line with the expectations. We are not recommending any fresh buying at this level. However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term with a stop loss at 387, as the company has good growth prospects," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The public issue that opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 4, closed on Thursday, July 4. On the final day of the subscription, the issue received overall positive response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), retail, and non institutional investors (NIIS). Retail investors portion was subscribed 16.28 times, QIBs was subscribed 190.56 times, and NII portion was subscribed 68.44 times. The total issue was subscribed 77.25 times.

Senco Gold IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 69%; retail portion fully booked

The company's IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth 270 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares by investor SAIF Partners India IV at 135 crore. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to cover general business needs and the company's working capital requirements.

Prior to the IPO subscription, the company raised 121.50 crore from 21 anchor investors. The anchor book had well-known investors as Nippon MF, White Oak, Jupiter asset management, Bandhan MF, 3P India Equity Fund (Prashant Jain's fund; the fund's first IPO investment), Max Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, and Franklin Templeton MF.

In Eastern India, Senco Gold is a well-known jewellers with a sizable customer base. The company currently has a vast retail network of 136 showrooms and store networks in 13 States/UTs and 96 cities.

The company's past financial performance has been strong, increasing by a two-year CAGR of 24% for revenue and 61% for profit after tax, respectively.

Senco Gold reported a net profit of 158.48 crore in FY23 as compared to 129.10 crore the year before. As against 3,534.64 crore the previous year, its revenue for the year was 4,077.40 crore.

Senco Gold IPO Analysis: As pubic issue sails through, here are some interesting facts about the company

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout