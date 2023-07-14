Senco Gold share price opens at 35.6% premium. Details here2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Senco Gold IPO listed at a premium of 35.6% on the NSE and BSE. The issue received strong response, with retail portion subscribed 16.28 times and total issue subscribed 77.25 times.
Senco Gold IPO: Shares of Senco Gold Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Friday. On the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹430 per share, 35.6 percent higher than the issue price, and on the BSE, the stock was listed at ₹431 per share.
