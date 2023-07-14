Senco Gold share price opens at 35.6% premium. Details here

“Senco Gold IPO made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at ₹430 per share, a premium of 36% over the upper end of the price band of ₹317. The strong listing was in line with the expectations. We are not recommending any fresh buying at this level. However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term with a stop loss at ₹387, as the company has good growth prospects," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

