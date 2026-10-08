Senco Gold share price surges 12% after Q2 business update - Details here

Senco Gold shares surged almost 12% in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, 8 October, a day after the jewellery company announced the business updates for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2FY27). Senco Gold share price opened at ₹343.10 against its previous close of ₹321.55 and jumped 11.6% to an intraday high of ₹359, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session.

Senco Gold Q2 business updates In an exchange filing on 7 October, Senco Gold said Q2 retail revenue grew by 29% year-on-year (YoY) for Q2FY27, supported by 19% growth from existing stores (SSSG growth), indicating the core strength and loyalty of the existing customer base.

Total revenue growth for the quarter was even stronger at 31% YoY.

The company said it also achieved the highest-ever topline of over ₹5,000 crore in the first half of the year (H1FY27) and a landmark of ₹10,000 crore sales on a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis.

The company launched 6 new showrooms during the quarter, taking its total network to 215 showrooms.

Senco Gold Q3 outlook The company expects Q3FY27 to witness strong seasonal demand, supported by underlying affinity for gold fuelled by wedding demand, as well as a festive calendar, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja, and Christmas.

"With the monsoon season now behind us, improving rural sentiment, the festive season and the upcoming wedding calendar are expected to provide a more supportive demand environment in the second half of the year (H2FY27). The underlying, with wedding and festive demand providing resilience," said the company.

The company underscored that the underlying jewellery consumption opportunity remains strong despite elevated gold prices.

"While elevated gold prices create affordability and working-capital challenges, they also provide an opportunity for organised players with strong brands, sourcing capabilities, exchange programmes and disciplined inventory management to gain market share," the company noted.

"The focus remains on driving lightweight and 9K collections, improving inventory turns and reducing inventory days, replenishment discipline and faster conversion of non-moving inventory," said the company.

Senco Gold share price trend The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹430 on 27 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹275.70 on 30 March this year. Year-to-date, it is up 7% compared to a 16% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex.

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