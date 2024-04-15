Senco Gold shares jump 19.5% to all-time high on strong Q4 business update
Shares of Senco Gold hit a new record high after the company reported strong financial performance with revenue growth in Q4 and FY24, along with increased gold and diamond volumes. The company also saw a rise in old gold exchange and joined the ONDC network.
Shares of Senco Gold, one of the leading pan-India jewelry retailers in India, surged by 19.52% to reach a new all-time high of ₹958 per share during today's trading session. This significant uptick in investor interest follows the release of the company's business update for Q4FY24.
