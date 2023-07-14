Senco Gold share price today opened at ₹430 per share on NSE and at ₹431 per share on BSE , delivering over 36 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the issue price of ₹301 to ₹317 per equity shares. After strong debut, Senco Gold share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹444 apiece on NSE and ₹443.80 apiece on BSE, extending the listing gain to the tune of 40 per cent within few minutes of share listing.

According to stock market experts, those who have applied for Senco Gold shares with short term time horizon, they can book 35 per cent profit and hold the rest for near term target of rs 520 apiece levels. For those who missed to get the Senco Gold shares during allotment process, they can buy the stock at current levels for short term target of ₹520 and medium to long term target of ₹600 and ₹650 apiece levels.

On Senco Gold IPO listing, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “Senco Gold IPO listing is in line with the market expectations. Senco Gold is a pan-India jewelry retailer with a strong brand presence. The company has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for gold jewelry in India. Existing investors can hold the shares for the long term as the company has good growth prospects."

Senco Gold share price target

Speaking on Senco Gold share listing, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “Those who have applied for short term, they can book 35 per cent profit and hold the rest shares for near term target of ₹520 apiece maintaining stop loss at ₹367 per share levels. For those who missed to get Senco Gold shares during share allocation process, they can buy the scrip at current levels for the same target maintaining stop loss at ₹367 levels."

The GCL Broking expert went on to add that Senco Gold Ltd is a quality company and one an hold the stock for long term as well. He said that Senco Gold share price may go up to ₹600 levels in medium term and it may go up to ₹650 apiece levels in next nine months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.