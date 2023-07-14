Senco Gold shares list at ₹430 per share on NSE. Buy, sell or hold after strong debut?2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Senco Gold share price opened at NSE and BSE, delivering over 36% listing gain. Stock market experts recommend short-term investors to book 35% profit and hold the rest for a near-term target of ₹520
Senco Gold share price today opened at ₹430 per share on NSE and at ₹431 per share on BSE, delivering over 36 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees against the issue price of ₹301 to ₹317 per equity shares. After strong debut, Senco Gold share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹444 apiece on NSE and ₹443.80 apiece on BSE, extending the listing gain to the tune of 40 per cent within few minutes of share listing.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×